Chimera reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chimera.
Chimera strain effects
Chimera strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
l........a
June 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This shits the real deal. This girl both times I’ve scooped this smells like a buttered biscuit with jam on top.. idk the 👃 is just crazy on it ..creamy flavor with a heavy body high that sets in quick. A bit Euphoric but with a somewhat clear head but thats not what this one is for this a narcotic body high that will put you In your seat if you play games with her … excellent end of the day vibe with your favorite show
b........0
May 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
My gf and I called my local med shop delivery and ordered Afgoo. I reveived a call back that it was out of stock. He said "try this Chimera strain we have". I said "ok, I'll give it a try". I picked a zip of this up and I'm glad I did! It's a giggle then sleep hybrid that stimulateed my hunger more than most. As for me and my body, in my experience it can be smoked day or night. Chimera makes me feel uplifted but not energetic. I smoked it before bed and it puts me out then I wake up with a very stimulated appetite. My buds are purple, so the frost is very evident. It smells delicious tastes great! It's a bouquet of smells!
y........t
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Chimera has such a uniquely happy high making it perfect for the anxiety / depression sufferer.
9........5
September 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
One of the best strains I’ve had in a LONG time. Vet with a lot of pain and insomnia. This put me to sleep and kept me a sleep. While also giving me the ability to focus and get through a full work day with little to no pain. Kinda, a best of both worlds kinda thing. The mix of terpenes really does make this a quality strain.
a........5
August 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I grabbed a half zip of this from my favorite local dispo, mainly because I liked the name and had never heard if it. This is the most beautiful, unique weed I’ve ever smoked. I wish I could upload a picture! It’s covered in trichomes and has a little bit of purple areas. It actually smells a little bit like coffee too ☕️ what an amazing, uplifting high. It seems this is kind of an uncommon strain so if you ever see this - try it!
m........1
November 19, 2023
What a happy surprise this was today. Got me feeling mythological. And it is Fire breathing. Be kind to yourself and go buy your own. You’ll thank me for sure
a........3
November 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Great, been picking up chimera from my local dispensary for the past few weeks definitely a great strain. Normally I’ll jump from different strains every trip. But chimera has been a exceptionally good smok consistently.
k........4
June 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Love this strain💚