Hybrid

Chloe is a powerful and mysterious sativa-dominant hybrid created by Chris Wren of Medizin, Las Vegas. This strain won 1st place at the International Cannagraphic Magazine Cup in 2015 and has since gone on to accrue local renown and praise for its incredible medicinal qualities. Even though this strain leans 60/40 sativa-dominant, it possesses potency and physical sedation that can lull the most experienced person to sleep with continued consumption. Chloe is also a welcome companion for patients seeking relief from a wide variety of ailments, including loss of appetite and chronic pain.    

 

Avatar for Hendertucky
Member since 2016
Excellent day time strain. I use this as a wake and bake. You can feel your mind wake up with motivation and creativity. Although it is a very uplifting strain I never received a hint of anxiety or paranoia. Balanced between cerebral and body effects.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mccreb
Member since 2016
All I can say is wow. One of the best strains I have ever had. Super
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for JonnyHughes
Member since 2016
I'm happy that I had a chance to try this strain. Can't seem to get my hands on it as of late. I heard Medizin, a local dispensary in Las Vegas, will be carrying soon. Can't wait!
EnergeticEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for JonnyHughes
Member since 2016
Chloe is an award winning flower for a reason. It offers some OG-like qualities and holds a very unique aroma. Very hard to get your hands on
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for strat12399
Member since 2016
Replaces Sour Diesel as my daytime med! Very smooth and comfortably numb.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
