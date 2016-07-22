ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chloe reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chloe.

33

Avatar for PlugthePlug
Member since 2019
User Bill42 is trying to sell dope to kids. Close him down.
Avatar for nomadseanluke
Member since 2018
A sativa powerhouse. This strain is a very euphoric high. It has a little bit of body but mostly mind stimulating. Maybe a little too much for a productive day but low dose would be perfect.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Cblow
Member since 2014
No doubt a hella great statin plus created locally- always trying to support LV’s hometown growers- see you all soon for my prescription refill!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for ThePolishPothead
Member since 2017
This is a top shelf sativa. Super uplifting and happy feels with a lot of thinking and creativity going on. Great for smoking during the day or when trying to get something done. It’s a little pricey but if you can pick it up on a day they are doing a sale then it’s a must have.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jerbear88
Member since 2017
Just a solid strain all the way around. The buds I got were so dense and heavy with resin I get happy just thinking about it. The high was euphoric and uplifting then melted right into a great body buzz. Chloe is my mistress now.
Avatar for Doxiex2
Member since 2016
LOVE Chloe,,, perfect for arthritis,,,,,
Avatar for biggertaller
Member since 2017
this is a great, smooth, sweet tasting and long lasting strain. the dank smell does this strain justice. enjoyable from spark to finish.
Avatar for Acapulco_GoldOG
Member since 2016
Very solid smoke. It is not my favorite Sativa but it is a very good strain from Medizin. The only downside is this will give you an extreme case of the munchies.
EnergeticGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy