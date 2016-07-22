Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a top shelf sativa. Super uplifting and happy feels with a lot of thinking and creativity going on. Great for smoking during the day or when trying to get something done. It’s a little pricey but if you can pick it up on a day they are doing a sale then it’s a must have.
Just a solid strain all the way around. The buds I got were so dense and heavy with resin I get happy just thinking about it. The high was euphoric and uplifting then melted right into a great body buzz. Chloe is my mistress now.