Indica

Chocolate Chunk

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 19 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 196 reviews

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk by T.H. Seeds is a indica that will meld you with the couch. It has a very fast flowering of 55 days, great for the sea of green (SCROG) growing method.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1057 reported effects from 133 people
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 42%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 32%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

196

Avatar for willwork4bud
Member since 2012
This is a really good indica! I have the flu right now, and this is really good. Very very relaxing almost immediately from the first inhalation. Helped with my flu symptoms as well! Helps with the headache, body ache and overall bad feeling. Very smooth, you only cough if you take too much, easie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog the Aging Ent's Tastings -- Brand: Orgrow Strain: Chocolate Chunk Indica -- Potency Analysis: TTL 21.5% THC 20.40% CBD 0.27% -- Cost: $15/gram -- The smell is very pungent. It's that rich, swampy kind of smell. It g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BlueMax
Member since 2015
Whoa! First time with these beautiful buds and I will return again soon. I am a heavy medicinal user with PTSD, insomnia and nerve issues. This strain IMMEDIATELY put me at ease. Haven't had a nice one or two hit bud like this in awhile. Completely relaxing and euphoric high from the first couple...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
If I were stranded on a desert island and was given two strains to take with me, Chocolate Chunk would be one of them. I smoke recreationally, but I do have major anxiety issues. Chocolate Chunk dissolves stress. It is a beautiful strain. It's potent so it shouldn't be a bummer for seasoned smokers,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fuckweasel148
Member since 2014
Smoked two bowls and whoa, what may be the strongest appetite I've ever had followed. A medium-sized bag of Doritos, two corndogs, a few blueberry donut holes, and a small amount of chinese food barely touched these munchies. I was also fairly giggly and talkative. I just wanted to sit and watch mov...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Chocolate Chunk

Photos

User uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate ChunkUser uploaded image of Chocolate Chunk
