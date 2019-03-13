ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Chocolate Mint OG

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off. 

Reviews

15

Show all

Srose916
Member since 2018
Phenomenal strain with a great relaxation and sleepy effect. The myrcene levels are crazy!

Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
SMOKE1314
Member since 2018
Heavy stone made me feel relaxed and its up there with the best tasting weed I've ever had it reall does taste like chocolate on the inhale and mint on the exhale.

Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
DaniHell
Member since 2015
This strain is absolutely delightful! Cannabis usually burns, I don’t love smoking, mostly vape cartridges because of convenience and my husband doesn’t like the smell in the house (oh bloooo bloooo bloooo) However, I do miss huge bong rips from days of yore..... this strain is amazing in a joint. I...

Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
hayley420baby
Member since 2019
This strain is so uplifting. It gives a very happy and euphoric effect on me. Great for afternoon/evening smoking.

Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
RondezFox
Member since 2019
Incredibly strong relaxation effects. Excellent for sleep.

Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Emerald OG
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Chocolate Mint OG