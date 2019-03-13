Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.
Chocolate Mint OG
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2015
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Chocolate Mint OG