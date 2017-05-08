ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Bonghitsformothman
Member since 2018
Absolutely knocked me out and I smoke on a daily basis. Picked up 1 gram from Cultivate and after a half gram joint I was melted into the couch. Great for pain and insomnia.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mr_Roper
Member since 2019
Grabbed some up in MA, got home, 2 hits later and somehow watching “The Hobbit” in a spacey soothing place. I don’t ever watch those movies, but I just zoned out, happy to be here. 33%. Take it lightly.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jojo617
Member since 2019
Top shelf strain. Maybe my favorite 100% indica The batch I smoked tested @ 31% THCA Extremely potent. Can feel after first hit Dont smoke in the morning or your hitting the snooze button on yourself I have a very high tolerence &amp; this stuff does the trick I was very surprised honestly.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for kadiepi
Member since 2019
I sleep like a baby on this strain. I wake up energized and not groggy. It also eases my depression and anxiety symptoms slightly. Will couch lock you, zone in and out. You will also have insatiable munchies lol.
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stelfo642003
Member since 2019
Amazing strain! Got some 35.7 tac from Sira in Somerville, MA via Cultivate. Heavy hitter, ultimate relaxation strain. Doesn't seem like much after a few hits but then it hits you hard! One of my new favorites for sure, highly recommended
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sourtangieshoes
Member since 2017
Nice indica - made me forget words but still able to walk around in a nice haze.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hemphit007
Member since 2018
High THC, numbers in the low 30%. Upon inhaling, a tingling sensation in the front of your head. A few tokes is all you need to enjoy this complete Strain.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed