Grabbed some up in MA, got home, 2 hits later and somehow watching “The Hobbit” in a spacey soothing place. I don’t ever watch those movies, but I just zoned out, happy to be here.
33%. Take it lightly.
Top shelf strain. Maybe my favorite 100% indica The batch I smoked tested @ 31% THCA
Extremely potent. Can feel after first hit
Dont smoke in the morning or your hitting the snooze button on yourself
I have a very high tolerence & this stuff does the trick I was very surprised honestly.
I sleep like a baby on this strain. I wake up energized and not groggy. It also eases my depression and anxiety symptoms slightly. Will couch lock you, zone in and out. You will also have insatiable munchies lol.
Amazing strain! Got some 35.7 tac from Sira in Somerville, MA via Cultivate. Heavy hitter, ultimate relaxation strain. Doesn't seem like much after a few hits but then it hits you hard! One of my new favorites for sure, highly recommended