  3. Chocolate OG
Indica

Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.    

Avatar for nt13
Member since 2019
Nothing could have prepared me for how strong this shit is. Picked up a half gram preroll from the dispensary and took about 7-8 good hits after work. Within 10 minutes my eyes were completely red, and this is coming from someone who smokes on a daily basis and usually never gets red eyes. I laughed...
ArousedGigglyHungryTingly
Avatar for khaze379
Member since 2018
I usually stick to a sativa for the obvious reasons, I like a indica on a very rare occasion-only before bed, if any at all. But I like this one. It gave me a giggly feeling and definitely eased my headache. I actually was able to work (fast paced, hard labor) and not feel sluggish. Definitely will ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for JSW735
Member since 2017
A little toke goes a long way but, if you want to get all couch slap happy it will take you there.
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for BiggSam
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorites, sometimes put me to sleep immediately or i was giggling for hours lmfao. Definitely a must try.
GigglyHappy
Avatar for IvanPavlov
Member since 2017
Very bright high. Made me very sociable. Have Bipolar so will have to do small amounts to avoid manic swing. Will probably combine with my go to "Hurkle" to get some CBD calming. This is a real "happy" high and it doesn't cause couch lock. Very sensual, too.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

True OG
