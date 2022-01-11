Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree effects are mostly calming.
Christmas Tree is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Christmas Tree, before let us know! Leave a review.
Christmas Tree strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Christmas Tree strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Christmas Tree strain reviews(15)
K........2
January 11, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I like this grass. It's supposed to be 25% thc and felt like I took a hit if a strong vape! Tasted like indica with woody and vanilla notes I think I tasted. It totally relaxes and puts you in a "groovey" trance that'll make you very quiet if your in a group or just some stoned ass person just standing by a star bucks just starting at the scheduled store hours while a line of people gather behind wondering why your holding up the established pace of the world. (Didn't do this but somebody somewhere has) you got insomnia this will help ALOT with that. You wanna get stoned? This stuff will do it nice and neat.
C........L
January 20, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
if you like to go on space cruises. this is your jam. after I picked this up and I regretted doing it, first. I should have got my errands done and then picked it up. I sat in the Walmart grocery pickup for 20 minutes when they finally came out and asked me if I had checked in yet. I was sitting in my driver's seat with my music on scrolling through Facebook marketplace looking for shit I don't need. totally spaced where I was or why I was there. 🤣🥴🤤Good luck and have the most epic of fun with it.
q........p
December 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
After one spliff, I’m very very calm and relaxed. I smoke almost everyday up to 4-5 at least, and this was my first time trying it and it’s definitely 9/10.