I like this grass. It's supposed to be 25% thc and felt like I took a hit if a strong vape! Tasted like indica with woody and vanilla notes I think I tasted. It totally relaxes and puts you in a "groovey" trance that'll make you very quiet if your in a group or just some stoned ass person just standing by a star bucks just starting at the scheduled store hours while a line of people gather behind wondering why your holding up the established pace of the world. (Didn't do this but somebody somewhere has) you got insomnia this will help ALOT with that. You wanna get stoned? This stuff will do it nice and neat.