Christmas Tree reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Christmas Tree.
Christmas Tree strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Christmas Tree strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
K........2
January 11, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I like this grass. It's supposed to be 25% thc and felt like I took a hit if a strong vape! Tasted like indica with woody and vanilla notes I think I tasted. It totally relaxes and puts you in a "groovey" trance that'll make you very quiet if your in a group or just some stoned ass person just standing by a star bucks just starting at the scheduled store hours while a line of people gather behind wondering why your holding up the established pace of the world. (Didn't do this but somebody somewhere has) you got insomnia this will help ALOT with that. You wanna get stoned? This stuff will do it nice and neat.
a........1
January 21, 2022
Relaxed
Smells incredible, almost a berry and earthy essence. Smoke great!! Not super strong leans more to sativa. A little too nonchalant of a high though, kind of makes you want just a little bit more.
C........0
January 28, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Christmas Tree's was great for relaxing and helping sleep. The pros outweigh the cons, but the strain is also not too great for running around. I would get more anxious than i normal, not the best feeling. id highly recommend as a night time or sleeping aid.
z........7
January 5, 2023
Creative
Happy
It’s a good I love it 🔥🔥
L........t
January 9, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Nice strain.pine/wood taste to it.the high is ok its not nothing to go crazy over like truffles but its still a good high.i feel it in my body and head. But its. Not intense.
R........5
February 25, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Felt really nice,Nice like listening to some Dave Sanborn,Marcus Miller feeling. When I came down wasn't sleepy or tired.Made me cough on first hit but was real smooth after that. Highly recommend
o........9
October 17, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Stronger indica
q........p
December 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
After one spliff, I’m very very calm and relaxed. I smoke almost everyday up to 4-5 at least, and this was my first time trying it and it’s definitely 9/10.