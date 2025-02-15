Chromaflair reviews
Chromaflair reviews
b........2
Today
Focused
Happy
Talkative
If you're a heavy smoker like me you might wanna try this. It's definitely dank & uplifting, it has a unique taste that's smooth & pleasant. On the other hand it's definitely a strong strain that will have fill up your lungs. It has beautiful bud structure with beautiful colors of light and dark green with hues of bluish purple and pretty orange hairs. Will buy again with no hesitation