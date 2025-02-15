stock photo similar to Chromaflair
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Chromaflair
Chromaflair is a 2024 strain by major breeder Cannarado of Colorado. It's part of a lineup of Zelatti (Z x Gelatti) crosses that showcase Cannarado further working Z and Gelatti. Cannarado describes it as "chunky, mouth-staining, candy fuel terps with great amounts of resin."
Chromaflair is a cross of Carbon Fiber x Zelatti. Carbon Fiber is a cookies type strain that's so dark it can be black. Zelatti has tons of aroma and flavor from the Z and Gelatti.
