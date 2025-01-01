Chrome Cake
HybridTHC 28%CBG 1%
Chrome Cake
ChC
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Sleepy
Lemon
Sweet
Pine
Limonene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Chrome Cake effects are mostly calming.
Chrome Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Chrome Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and sleepy. Chrome Cake has 28% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chrome Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chrome Cake strain effects
Chrome Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
