Chunky Monkey
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Chunky Monkey
ChM
Hybrid
Tingly
Aroused
Creative
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Grape
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Chunky Monkey effects are mostly calming.
Chunky Monkey potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Chunky Monkey is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and creative. Chunky Monkey has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chunky Monkey, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chunky MonkeyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chunky Monkey strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Chunky Monkey strain flavors
Chunky Monkey strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chunky Monkey products near you
Similar to Chunky Monkey near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chunky Monkey strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
P........b
October 11, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
The Chunky Monkey is an excellent strain that knocks down my chronic pain, anxiety gone, and I feel at bliss. Gets rid of stress too, I feel calm and relaxed. This is my first time trying this strain. I bought the Chunky Monkey by Kind Tree in MD. The high goes straight to my head than slowly creeps into a full body high…feels like a narcotic body high to me, knocks my pain way down. I love the parents: Grape Ape x Banana Kush, according to Kind Tree. The buds are firm with lots of trichomes and light orange hairs, it really fluffs up when ground. It smells sweet, earthy, and slightly grape. I’ll definitely purchase again.
s........9
December 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hey man this shit ain’t shit ! Then B L A M your on Dope. Massive boner , hungry AF , Talkative too.
j........3
August 6, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
LOVE this strain. Helps my anxiety tremendously while also giving me a very functional high. Giggly, talkative, yet very chilled out feeling. It also really helped my headache too, almost instantly which was wild. One of the best strains I’ve ever had, probably my new favorite. This is the first strain I’ve ever made a review on too soooo take that as you will lol.