The Chunky Monkey is an excellent strain that knocks down my chronic pain, anxiety gone, and I feel at bliss. Gets rid of stress too, I feel calm and relaxed. This is my first time trying this strain. I bought the Chunky Monkey by Kind Tree in MD. The high goes straight to my head than slowly creeps into a full body high…feels like a narcotic body high to me, knocks my pain way down. I love the parents: Grape Ape x Banana Kush, according to Kind Tree. The buds are firm with lots of trichomes and light orange hairs, it really fluffs up when ground. It smells sweet, earthy, and slightly grape. I’ll definitely purchase again.