Chunky Monkey reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chunky Monkey.
Chunky Monkey strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Chunky Monkey strain flavors
Chunky Monkey strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
P........b
October 11, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
The Chunky Monkey is an excellent strain that knocks down my chronic pain, anxiety gone, and I feel at bliss. Gets rid of stress too, I feel calm and relaxed. This is my first time trying this strain. I bought the Chunky Monkey by Kind Tree in MD. The high goes straight to my head than slowly creeps into a full body high…feels like a narcotic body high to me, knocks my pain way down. I love the parents: Grape Ape x Banana Kush, according to Kind Tree. The buds are firm with lots of trichomes and light orange hairs, it really fluffs up when ground. It smells sweet, earthy, and slightly grape. I’ll definitely purchase again.
s........9
December 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hey man this shit ain’t shit ! Then B L A M your on Dope. Massive boner , hungry AF , Talkative too.
j........3
August 6, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
LOVE this strain. Helps my anxiety tremendously while also giving me a very functional high. Giggly, talkative, yet very chilled out feeling. It also really helped my headache too, almost instantly which was wild. One of the best strains I’ve ever had, probably my new favorite. This is the first strain I’ve ever made a review on too soooo take that as you will lol.
M........3
July 1, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
I grow this strain from some genetics I’ve kept going since the early 2000s it’s really insane on the plant. So many trichromes that they knock each other off with the slightest move. Truly amazing.
A........e
January 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Aroma is great, like exotic fruits, earth, diesel, and a tad spice. I used to get anxious off this strain but trying it some time later it’s definitely an indica dominant. Will provide cerebral boosting qualities where focus and awareness is there but body is tingly and very relaxed. Changes up perception for sure and brightens things up making sense a tad sharper. Good strain
t........1
November 11, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I got this one as a mislabeled "Cherry Monkey" diamond wax. Honestly, spell check is a thing and more people need to use it to keep down the confusion of the strain names. I think it's definitely an indica-dominant hybrid. I felt sleepy, happy and very aroused after the high hits. My back pain disappeared and my anxiety lifted like stormclouds after the storm was done. I also had a mean case of the munches with this one too. Definitely going on my favorites list!
c........n
December 22, 2023
Aroused
givd me a boner lol
k........e
September 19, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
I love it but beware of the munchies from this one