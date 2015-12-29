ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Church OG is an indica marijuana strain that provides strong body sensations that may evolve to a lasting cerebral effect. Its buds are known to be mold resistant, and the strain is grown in various mountain regions. Church OG is known for its dark green leaves with orange hairs and purple hues throughout. With a lineage of God's Gift and OG Kush, this strain has a THC level of up to 19% and a CBD level of up to 0.23%.

613 reported effects from 89 people
Relaxed 53%
Sleepy 40%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 12%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Avatar for JacobyPRC
Member since 2014
I've had this disease called POTS, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, since I was 13. It's a confusing thing that I don't want to get too much into that tends to affect teens. It causes shit tons of symptoms, but the ones important to this are nausea, vomiting, headaches, migraines, and gene...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Mr.Ambidex
Member since 2010
Church. Swiss Sativa x Skunk x Super Skunk x Northern Lights. The leaves are multi colored, green. Vibrant red hairs and highly resonated. A very pleasant outdoor aroma... Very piny and musky. Effect- A blast of sativa straight to your head. Very euphoric and numbing... Then an amazing tinglin...
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for shayla710
Member since 2015
I ate 2 Baked Bros gummie Bears 150MG pack made with this strain Church OG and man like any other OG it doesn't disappoint, I'm couched locked like a mf'r, very relaxed, good pain relief and feeling sleepy. I have a feeling I'll sleep rather excellent tonight!! 1st time trying this strain and it's i...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for beverlymoonrise
Member since 2016
This is the first and only (so far) indica I’ve been able to thoroughly enjoy. Mentally, it is lightly relaxing and uplifting. Physically I find it very relaxing and opening, without any heaviness or lethargy. Kind of like a very mild muscle relaxer. Gives me the kind of high that feels almost like ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Evil_Cupcake
Member since 2011
officially one of my favorite strains. smoked it for the first time last night to relieve a really awful migraine. after the initial buzz set in i felt the tinglies all the way down to my fingertips, a content kind of happiness, and forgot all about the migraine. gave me a very controlled sleepiness...
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Lineage

OG Kush
Church OG

