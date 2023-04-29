Cinnamon Buddha reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cinnamon Buddha.
Cinnamon Buddha strain effects
Cinnamon Buddha strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
a........1
April 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I suffer with MS. This stand truly helps you forget about the pain being so intense and function easier
t........e
May 7, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Economic and very useful strain for pain and body aches, in my opinion. Taste is mild and smells exactly like cinnamon butter. It gives you that warm tingly feeling that relieves joint pain, inflammation, and "behind the eyes" pressure almost immediately upon exhale. Definitely a night time strain, makes me chill/tired but not a full knock out punch (although I am an indica connoisseur, to be fair). On the indica spectrum, I use this for a solid body high/pain relief and other strains to put me to sleep.
A........_
August 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I am a very heavy medical user, especially of Indica heavy strains to help with extreme pain, insomnia and epilepsy. This strain was an absolute DELITE at relieving pain, relaxing me and making me feel really, really "smooth". Made my pain go from an 8 down to around a 2. I got this in a cartridge and and LOVE this strain now. I really do. It silences the mind, the racing thoughts. It helps the pain.
S........l
August 20, 2023
was sold has indica budder but feel it's more a hybrid indica than an indica. got evening buzz doesn't get you crouch locked
p........4
February 6, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Sweet lemon marijuana smell. It makes me feel euphoric relaxed, happy. It really Helps me chill out after working. It also is great for gaming because I'm so calm and now have better coordination playing the games.
t........e
May 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
live resin infused pre-rolls from Ozone Reserve Great indica! Very chill, peaceful and tranquil vibes. The infused part takes it up a notch with some creative inspiration. Great for cooking, being silly as I wind down for the night, and of course playing music. I like the infused version so much that I’m not sure if I would like the normal flower through a vaporizer but it’s def worth a shot. I would buy this again just to find out.
S........5
May 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain made me make an account to make this comment. Beautiful strain one i definitely would like to grow. It makes you at peace. Its like a sunny sunday when you were a kid and you would go out to get ice cream after church. ( i just smoke this strain now so theres not much more i can give.) Ill definitely smoke this now again before church and ill leave another review. Chow
c........e
September 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It's been awhile since I hit a bowl then just layer back and looked at the sky for a while