Cinnamon Buddha
Cinnamon Buddha is an indica-leaning hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and G-13. This strain is a spicy and citrusy delight, with a flavor and aroma that resemble cinnamon and lemon pepper. Cinnamon Buddha is a potent strain that can deliver a strong body high and a relaxation of the mind. Cinnamon Buddha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cinnamon Buddha effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cinnamon Buddha when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Theory Wellness, Cinnamon Buddha features flavors like cinnamon, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a musky aroma. The average price of Cinnamon Buddha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cinnamon Buddha is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cinnamon Buddha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Cinnamon Buddha strain effects
Cinnamon Buddha strain helps with
33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with Depression
20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
