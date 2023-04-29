Economic and very useful strain for pain and body aches, in my opinion. Taste is mild and smells exactly like cinnamon butter. It gives you that warm tingly feeling that relieves joint pain, inflammation, and "behind the eyes" pressure almost immediately upon exhale. Definitely a night time strain, makes me chill/tired but not a full knock out punch (although I am an indica connoisseur, to be fair). On the indica spectrum, I use this for a solid body high/pain relief and other strains to put me to sleep.