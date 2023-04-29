stock photo similar to Cinnamon Buddha
Hybrid

Cinnamon Buddha

Cinnamon Buddha is an indica-leaning hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and G-13. This strain is a spicy and citrusy delight, with a flavor and aroma that resemble cinnamon and lemon pepper. Cinnamon Buddha is a potent strain that can deliver a strong body high and a relaxation of the mind. Cinnamon Buddha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cinnamon Buddha effects include relaxedhappy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cinnamon Buddha when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic paininsomnia, and stress. Bred by Theory Wellness, Cinnamon Buddha features flavors like cinnamoncitrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a musky aroma. The average price of Cinnamon Buddha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cinnamon Buddha is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cinnamon Buddha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Cinnamon Buddha

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Cinnamon Buddha strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Cinnamon Buddha strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cinnamon Buddha products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cinnamon Buddha near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cinnamon Buddha strain reviews16

April 29, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
I suffer with MS. This stand truly helps you forget about the pain being so intense and function easier
10 people found this helpful
May 7, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Economic and very useful strain for pain and body aches, in my opinion. Taste is mild and smells exactly like cinnamon butter. It gives you that warm tingly feeling that relieves joint pain, inflammation, and "behind the eyes" pressure almost immediately upon exhale. Definitely a night time strain, makes me chill/tired but not a full knock out punch (although I am an indica connoisseur, to be fair). On the indica spectrum, I use this for a solid body high/pain relief and other strains to put me to sleep.
9 people found this helpful
August 3, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I am a very heavy medical user, especially of Indica heavy strains to help with extreme pain, insomnia and epilepsy. This strain was an absolute DELITE at relieving pain, relaxing me and making me feel really, really "smooth". Made my pain go from an 8 down to around a 2. I got this in a cartridge and and LOVE this strain now. I really do. It silences the mind, the racing thoughts. It helps the pain.
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cinnamon Buddha strain genetics