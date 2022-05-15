Citrique
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Citrique
Cqu
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Lemon
Grape
Citrus
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Citrique effects are mostly energizing.
Citrique potency is higher THC than average.
Citrique is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and talkative. Citrique has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Citrique, before let us know! Leave a review.
Citrique strain effects
Citrique strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Citrique strain reviews(9)
d........2
May 15, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
S........o
November 25, 2021
Creative
Happy
a........z
December 19, 2021
Energetic
Focused