Citrique was the very first recommendation made by my budtender, he hit the mark for me first time. Reduced my migraines by 90%, has a body relaxing dreaming effect that's is extremely soothing, it can take you to sleep or have a great time watching a movie. This is absolutely my favorite strain having tried over 60 other stains over the last three-years. This strain has been very hard to find, I've only seen it offered as vape cart once a year. Hence... me trying over 65 other strains trying to find one with the same similar effects. None found! However, Snow Monster is the closest I've found.

