Citrique reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Citrique.
Citrique strain effects
Citrique strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........9
May 23, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
super talkative much of a head high. very enjoyable and happy
d........2
May 15, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
D........n
June 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Citrique was the very first recommendation made by my budtender, he hit the mark for me first time. Reduced my migraines by 90%, has a body relaxing dreaming effect that's is extremely soothing, it can take you to sleep or have a great time watching a movie. This is absolutely my favorite strain having tried over 60 other stains over the last three-years. This strain has been very hard to find, I've only seen it offered as vape cart once a year. Hence... me trying over 65 other strains trying to find one with the same similar effects. None found! However, Snow Monster is the closest I've found.
z........a
July 11, 2023
Relaxed
Good lemon smell, diesel taste, light stone effect.
w........l
April 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Not the strongest but effects are amazing and the taste and smell is so strong and yummy!!! Amazing
S........o
November 25, 2021
Creative
Happy
Very enjoyable and easy strain to smoke. Perfect for during the day, no feelings of anxiousness or deep burn out.
M........e
April 20, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Takes the edge off and gives you a burst of energy while still together enough to get some work done or cook. Excellent mid-day/early evening strain with a lemony kick.
a........z
December 19, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Strong citrus terps, the smell and flavor is lemony and the high is a relaxing yet productive experience.