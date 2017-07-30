ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 34 reviews

Grandpa’s Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Grandpa’s Breath
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.   

 

Effects

15 people reported 116 effects
Relaxed 100%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 40%

Reviews

34

Lineage

Strain
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain child
False Teeth
child

