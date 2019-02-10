ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
City of God is a heavier hybrid with functional and relaxing effects. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and God Bud, City of God offers consumers an alert mental state and comfortable physical sedation. This strain gets a little heavy-handed in larger doses, saddling the consumer with appetite stimulation and lethargy. Its pungent aroma is a mixture of the strain’s parents, offering notes of sweet earth and fuel. City of God performs at its best when consumed in nature, and also plays well in social settings.   

Reviews

Avatar for THC123_
Member since 2018
Strong euphoric high, very balanced yet heavy cerebral effects.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
City of God
Strain child
Mighty Quin
child