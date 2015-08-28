ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Clementine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Clementine.

Effects

260 people reported 1590 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 40%
Euphoric 33%
Relaxed 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

323

Avatar for 420Aspie
Member since 2020
This was some excellent stuff! It touches your every pain and ache within minutes while leaving you feel like you weren't worried about it to begin with.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Doomedslacker
Member since 2020
The taste profile is interesting in a good way. The product description is dead on. Definitely a great daytime strain.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for SoFLgay
Member since 2018
Picked up Gio pod from MuV. Exceeded my own expectations.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Duncankna
Member since 2019
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Broken_Back_Mountain
Member since 2018
Exactly as described. nice smelling and great effects. Made from two other of my favorite, no wonder I enjoy it. Try it's parents if you like this one.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for stoner_syd
Member since 2019
Amazing strain for a relaxed productive day at home! I vaped a shatter of concentrates in this strain and I love it, I would recommend this try for sure.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for catchariot
Member since 2016
I smoked this in a pre-roll. Tastes lovely and is smooth on the inhale. I don’t normally get any sort of anxiety or paranoia smoking, but this gave me a minor moment. It was nothing some deep breathing and mindfulness practice couldn’t release though! Enjoyable, relaxing and the right amount of upb...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Pegaleiway
Member since 2019
Citrus scent smells clean, beautiful buds. But the strain felt weak and gave me anxiety, made me impatient. If you’re prone to anxiety with some sativas, use caution with this one. It wasn’t that fun for me.
feelings