I smoked this in a pre-roll. Tastes lovely and is smooth on the inhale. I don’t normally get any sort of anxiety or paranoia smoking, but this gave me a minor moment. It was nothing some deep breathing and mindfulness practice couldn’t release though!
Enjoyable, relaxing and the right amount of upb...
Citrus scent smells clean, beautiful buds. But the strain felt weak and gave me anxiety, made me impatient. If you’re prone to anxiety with some sativas, use caution with this one. It wasn’t that fun for me.