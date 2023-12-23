Cleo, not to be confused with Miss Cleo, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the parent strains Triple Burger x Julius Cesar. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Cleo is known for its relatively high THC content, typically around 23%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders and distributed by West Coast Cure, Cleo features limonene as the dominant terpene, with a profile of citrus, diesel, and earth. The average price of Cleo typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Cleo's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cleo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



