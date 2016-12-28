ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A Cali Connection product, Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.

Avatar for daisydobey
Member since 2014
Every nug is packed with thc that you can see glistening, and the nugs are all purple and green color, very eye pleasing as well as it smells good. The smoke does expand in the lungs, it comes out thick, the smoke is very smooth and not harsh on the troat at all,The high comes on very fast, it is ve...
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Grabbed a half oz of this strain from Florin Wellness Center in South Sacramento, Ca. FWC has it labeled as a Sativa, so I tried it. I smoked one joint and started doing some research on ol’ JC. I found that it’s lineage is STACKED with indica relatives. No wonder I felt kind lethargic after about 1...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for noisyturtle
Member since 2013
Good genetics in this strain makes it nice for relaxing. It's got a sour-sweet diesel scent, and tastes sweet with mellow smoke. Great for pain relief and mood but will definitely slow you down. Perfect for some Saturday afternoon video games.
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for smokingnthegraveyard
Member since 2012
I enjoyed it. Nice body/ head high. Uplifting and mellow.
CreativeHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for Indica3
Member since 2016
Another $8 dollar strain that I got my moneys worth and then some. It was full body relaxation and so much so I may have taken a few extra days off of work just to recharge my batteries and gain literally 15lbs in 4 days. It is a good one up there with GG and Yoda OG. My spine and from my head to my...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Julius Caesar

User uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius CaesarUser uploaded image of Julius Caesar
