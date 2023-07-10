stock photo similar to Triple Burger
IndicaTHC 25%CBG 2%

Triple Burger

Triple Burger is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Double Burger. This strain is a creation of Skunk House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. Triple Burger has a pungent aroma of garlic, butter, and diesel that will fill the room. Triple Burger is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Triple Burger effects include relaxed, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triple Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Triple Burger features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Triple Burger typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Triple Burger is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and numbing effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Triple Burger strain effects

Reported by 39 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Triple Burger strain helps with

  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Triple Burger strain reviews39

July 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
The most physically relaxing strain I've tried by far. And probably the hardest hitting stuff too. Eases in starting around 5 minutes and then just takes you deeper and deeper. Wowzers. I could barely feel my feet after 15 minutes. I only rated a 4 out of 5 because it did not help as much with my migraine as some others do. Pretty good, nonetheless.
18 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Definitely very strong, it's a nice high that exacerbates my emotions. Makes me go from satiated to starving in the matter of minutes. Only down side is that it makes me misinterpret the things I see and makes me extremely paranoid, especially if you're outside walking at night😩
15 people found this helpful
May 15, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
heavy hitter
10 people found this helpful
