Avatar for cogollohazer
Member since 2014
I grew 5 plants from seed and where different phenos but all with same characters in common, indica dominant strain that produces lots of huge head trichomes with a sweet creamy floral aroma in all phenos really potent effect
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sharp15907
Member since 2014
I really enjoyed this strain definitely a heavily sedative (which is what I need).I also noticed it made me very relaxed. I will definitely be on the lookout for this one.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for verichv74
Member since 2016
This strain is pretty relaxing. It's definitely heavy. I like the exhale taste of it. About 5 minutes after I started getting sleepy. Great for stress too
RelaxedSleepy
