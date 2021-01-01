Loading…

Collins Ave

Hybrid
Picture of Collins Ave
stock photo similar to collins ave
THC 21%CBG 1%Limonene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
uplifted

Collins Ave is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Collins Ave has an aroma of tart cream (think greek yogurt) but tastes like bright, citrusy sweet cream. Smoking this strain will have you feeling happy with a gentle head high that eventually gives in to a calming body high. Medical marijuana patients choose Collins Ave to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety. This strain has thick layers of trichomes weaved beautifully between bright green nugs accented by vivid orange hairs.

Collins Ave effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
8% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Collins Ave reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
16% of people taste the flavor citrus
Pungent
16% of people taste the flavor pungent
Berry
8% of people taste the flavor berry

