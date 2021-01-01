Collins Ave reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Collins Ave.
Collins Ave effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
12 people reported 38 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
8% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
8% of people say it helps with ptsd
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Collins Ave near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.