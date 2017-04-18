Colombian Mojito by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a refreshing and potent phenotype of the legendary landrace, Colombian Gold. Originally grown in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia, this “mojito cut” exhibits a tropical terpene profile while offering notes of mint and tart citrus that speak to its namesake. Sourced by Masta Cylinda, this sativa-dominant strain hits the consumer between the eyes, leading into a blissful, stoney mental state that lingers in the body for hours. Enjoy Colombian Mojito to improve mood and help abate stress.
