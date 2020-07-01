ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Comatose OG
  4. Reviews

Comatose OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Comatose OG.

Reviews

1
I am really loving this strain! Most especially for anxiety, depression and sleep. It’s all around relaxing. It takes things down a notch. It states that it tastes like pine and musk and it certainly does however not overpowering. It’s up in my faves for sure!Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review
1 of 1