Commando reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Commando.
Commando strain effects
Commando strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Commando reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........b
September 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked a version called Commando 17, in Alaska. Pretty large nugs coated in trichomes. Prominent notes of diesel with something citrusy or piney mixed in. Smokes smooth and leaves both body and mind feeling both uplifted, yet relaxed. Solid anytime smoke!
j........3
November 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This shit is an awesome fucking sativa. Smells like straight up gas, funky and pungent, but has a smooth taste. I am a super stoner and he usually have to put this one down after half of a cone. It bangs me up good, but leaves me happy and well enough to function and do things without the severe body high. If you like funky Skunky or pungent strains, this will become an instant favorite.
h........5
Today
it's a very smooth light smoke high perfect kind flavors are more like minty at first it smells like minty and tase like it has a bit mild sweet to it like peachy mango flavors just like a jungle a man with his cigar and more like Tar cigar just like commando the movie lol but it my first time trying it and love the the strain it pretty dope i smoke it in Raw paper so it was ok
m........0
September 20, 2024
Funky cold Medina, smells like it could be part of the Gmo family.