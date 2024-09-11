stock photo similar to Commando
Hybrid

Commando

Commando is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triple Sec and CFL. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Commando is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Commando typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Commando’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Commando, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Commando strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Commando strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Eye pressure
    33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Commando strain reviews4

September 11, 2024
Smoked a version called Commando 17, in Alaska. Pretty large nugs coated in trichomes. Prominent notes of diesel with something citrusy or piney mixed in. Smokes smooth and leaves both body and mind feeling both uplifted, yet relaxed. Solid anytime smoke!
November 11, 2024
This shit is an awesome fucking sativa. Smells like straight up gas, funky and pungent, but has a smooth taste. I am a super stoner and he usually have to put this one down after half of a cone. It bangs me up good, but leaves me happy and well enough to function and do things without the severe body high. If you like funky Skunky or pungent strains, this will become an instant favorite.
Today
it's a very smooth light smoke high perfect kind flavors are more like minty at first it smells like minty and tase like it has a bit mild sweet to it like peachy mango flavors just like a jungle a man with his cigar and more like Tar cigar just like commando the movie lol but it my first time trying it and love the the strain it pretty dope i smoke it in Raw paper so it was ok
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight