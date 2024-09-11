stock photo similar to Commando
Commando
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Commando effects are mostly energizing.
Commando is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triple Sec and CFL. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Commando is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Commando typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Commando’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Commando, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to CommandoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Commando strain effects
Commando strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Commando products near you
Similar to Commando near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Commando strain reviews4
Read all reviews
d........b
September 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
j........3
November 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
h........5
Today