Great uplifting sativa hybrid. Tastes just like Durban. I can literally taste nothing reminiscent of Grape Stomper…..and I grew Grape Stomper from 2010-2014 in CO….but damn the Durban flavor I’ve been missing is heavy in this one. This is a keeper for sure if you love Durban Poison. (For lovers of Jack Herer, Lilac Diesel, Ghost Train Haze)