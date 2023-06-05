Communion reviews
r........e
June 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoke a little bit and can be very focused , creative and productive. Smoke a lot and have no problem falling asleep.
H........s
November 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Calm, but not stuck feeling. Happiness and calm. Great for pain relief too.
r........0
May 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
very nice and smooth. to me, it tastes like old school memories......circa late 90's 😁😎
j........1
July 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Great uplifting sativa hybrid. Tastes just like Durban. I can literally taste nothing reminiscent of Grape Stomper…..and I grew Grape Stomper from 2010-2014 in CO….but damn the Durban flavor I’ve been missing is heavy in this one. This is a keeper for sure if you love Durban Poison. (For lovers of Jack Herer, Lilac Diesel, Ghost Train Haze)