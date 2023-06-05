stock photo similar to Communion
Communion
Communion, or Communion S1, is a cosmic hybrid strain from Romulan Genetics. They combined Grapestomper OG with Durban Poison, then crossed that with their eponymous Romulan for a new cultivar that imbues consumers with a holy experience. Communion has a little bit of everything: pine, gas, earth, herbs, grape, and tang, all blooming from green and purple buds buried in white trichomes. Where else could this strain take you but to Nirvana? If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Communion, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to CommunionOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Communion strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Communion products near you
Similar to Communion near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Communion strain reviews4
Read all reviews
r........e
June 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
r........0
May 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
j........1
July 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric