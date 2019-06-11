Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Concord Cream crosses their Grape Bubba with their Cookies and Cream F2 to create a smooth grape strain with potent effects. The result is an amplified Grape Bubba flower with extra sugar coating and an added smoothness to the flavor. Concord Cream buds grow with big bulbous calyxes that come in a welcoming purple hue.