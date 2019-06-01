Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.