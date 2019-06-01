ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.

Avatar for agentsunrise
Member since 2015
Made me happy ABC's talkative!!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
