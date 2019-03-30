ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

324 reported effects from 86 people
Happy 44%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 31%
Euphoric 25%
Creative 20%

Avatar for piercedxangel
Member since 2018
*Purchased this in cartridge form, review based on that* I have a hard time choosing strains with severe anxiety & PTSD, usually sticking with indicas & hybrids. I had read & heard about this one, hoping it would work for me. So I purchased a .5 gram cart of Sundae Driver (from Liberty-Rockville) & ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RJBWA
Member since 2016
I went blind 5 years ago and was told I will never drive again.... well I fooled them all, because I am now a full time SUNDAE DRIVER!!!!!!!!!!!! By far my favorite strain because it has may different "personalities" regulated by temp and method.
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Somedude8
Member since 2017
Smooth and strong. I have arthritis in my lower back, and a moderately pinched nerve. Have tried probably close to 100 strains for the back pain. Most strains at least help, but seem to top out in the pain relief after a couple hits, from there I just get more stoned. Sundae Driver seems to cap out ...
Relaxed
Avatar for mew00
Member since 2017
very chill, I expected a body high but got a nice solid dome buzz; calm but not sleepy; positive high, great for an end of the day come down
GigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
Fruity pebbles OG x grape pie = sundae driver Bought a gram grown by Gold Label cannabis. Definitely more of a kush smell/flavor than a grape experience. Very enjoyable to smoke, non-irritating, smooth smoke. Insta-high, light, easy, happy high. Right in the middle of the cannabis spectrum imho...
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for 3 Kings
3 Kings
More focusingLeafly flower for California Orange
California Orange
More creativeLeafly flower for Confidential Cheese
Confidential Cheese
More hungryLeafly flower for Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies
More focusingLeafly flower for Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai
More energeticLeafly flower for Dirty Girl
Dirty Girl
More energeticLeafly flower for Honey Bananas
Honey Bananas
More euphoricLeafly flower for Blue Hawaiian
Blue Hawaiian
More hungry
Lineage

FPOG
Sundae Driver