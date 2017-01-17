ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Concord Grape Blockhead

Concord Grape Blockhead

Concord Grape Blockhead is a complex Blockhead phenotype developed by Spice of Life Seeds. This plant is the offspring of Project 19 (an unknown African hybrid) and Sweet Tooth #3, resulting in a stalky structure with dense clusters of sparkling purple buds. The foliage is coated in resin that reeks of hashy spice, grape, sweet citrus, and an undertone of ammonia after grinding. This potent terpene profile leads to an exceptional heady buzz that squints the eyes and weighs on the body. Concord Grape Blockhead has been known to offer a powerful disorienting euphoria and a bit of dry mouth, so come prepared with water. Utilize this hybrid to elevate mood, mute mild pain, and encourage relaxation.    

Avatar for Fpnightcrown
Member since 2016
Concord grape blockhead from Kiona farms has been at the top of my faves list for flavor for almost a year now. powerful grape scent when you open the jar like getting hit by a fruity baseball bat, and the high is simply wonderful. bit of euphoria, some couch lock, and a definite good time all aroun...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MrsWest1018
Member since 2017
Let me preface this by saying this is the first strain I've smoked, so take that into consideration. I got a vape pen to try to find relief for my ADHD (clearly knowing nothing about weed whatsoever!) and I will say that this is not the strain for that. It's a great, subtle grape taste. Nothing ove...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jrcruz
Member since 2019
Smells really good but it made me a bit anxious at first, sweaty hands and somewhat rapid heart rate. Takes about 30-45 minutes to subside leaving you with a good vibe. This is a great strain to compose music, creativity at it's best. It does what it's supposed to considering its a sativa dominant...
feelings
CreativeHungryUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Sweet Tooth
parent
Strain
Concord Grape Blockhead