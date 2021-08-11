Confetti Kush Cake by Savvey (indica) - Flower ——————————- • im sick with covid so this may or may not be the best review. • Took half or more then half till I got high. The flavor is interesting to me. Its like peppery or spicy. But not where you need to cough. It happens the more you inhale. • My eyes feel super stoned & ears. • Its working as a stevia for me first. I have ADHD and it really helps me focus high. • I been in a super depressed mood since last night which being sick doesnt help with covid gives you a ton of negative thoughts. Smoked this and its trying to make me chatty and a happy mood. • No munchies. • Im slowly starting to get a headache at the top of my head idk of it was pre existing or not. With covid 2nd time around I never had headaches..2nd time around just lots of rebound headaches. Im not counting its from this strain till on the 3rd day of smoking this. • im excited to look at this weight watchers air fryer cookbook I just got in. • 20min into this high it makes me “want to get shit done.” Like aderrall xr 30mg I used to take. I got off it a yr ago because it stopped working for me and hated the way it made me feel. Thats why as well of other reasons why I switched to weed VS taking medications. Finally, a product that I notice instant results and better my life then being on medication for 20+ yrs as I felt like it never worked. • This strain an easy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ • a little over 30min slowly getting sober but not tired. • getting ready to finish that bowl off to continue the buzz so I can watch 90 day fiancé new episode! • coming down from it 80% sober im awake, calm, some anxiousness (didnt realized I peeled all my nails off and bit my bottom lip off) idk if its anxiety or soothing from adhd. I was diagnosed with severe day time and night time anxiety as well on top on adhd. • started smoking a new bowl. • Yo, I finally, put my finger on what it tastes like to me. Vicks. Where it comes at you strong the slowly fades away. A kick in the mouth. •Deff stopped my running nose and made it clear to breath for once. Stopped my nasty cough, congested feeling, sinus & head pressure. • Smells like shaving cream • 4th bowl between 5-6hr time frame. I Love the feeling of being on this. I dont want it to end. As its the positive/optimistic me where depression is gone & stress. • Hands down 5 out of 5! Deff will be buying this again!! • Switching out to indica so it can knock me out😴 didnt get tired once or munchies while smoking this