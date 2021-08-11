Confetti Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Confetti Cake.
Confetti Cake strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Confetti Cake strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
E........l
August 11, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
My Son in Law brought me 3.5 g. I thoroughly enjoyed the cerebral effect that came on full force with a compassionate engulfment that just made the world okay for me. I hope you enjoy it as I.
k........2
August 23, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So I smoked for the first time this morning took two bong rips and let me tell ya I was very lit for a few hours it was a nice body high and made me feel very creative and focused like no joke I’m bout to stream some Call Of Duty Cold War on YouTube cause when I’m high on stream is when I put on the best show LOL
N........1
March 4, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
A Clear-Headed High (for Focus, Relaxation)
z........e
July 2, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Agree with the previous review. Bud tender recommendation. Hard hitting and will dominate with happiness. Very long lasting. No munchies, zero paranoia. Be prepared to talk and laugh.
t........7
July 31, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
What I purchased was called confetti Kush cake. All the info I have seen they are supposed to be the same strain. But on the far I bought said was almost 31% THC. So if they are not the same ignore this 😁. I forgot to get papers, and just broke my glass water bong. So I took the flower, pressed into some rosin and took 2 hits off my peak pro. HOLY S**T! This stuff is 🔥🔥🔥 definitely my fav strain so far. Great for pain, and sleep. I need to find some more strains like this. Great taste, super dense bud, sticky, smelly, and you should see the crystals glitter like diamonds. Verano Hand Trimmed Reserve Flower Confetti Kush Cake THC 30.05% Production date: 7/20/22
J........7
May 1, 2021
Straight fire if you could find it.
t........5
July 30, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Slow but steady high that hits the head nice and settles in the body leaving shoulders/upper body nicely sedated. Grab whatever your preference of drink and snacks....kick your feet up and relax.
r........3
February 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Confetti Kush Cake by Savvey (indica) - Flower ——————————- • im sick with covid so this may or may not be the best review. • Took half or more then half till I got high. The flavor is interesting to me. Its like peppery or spicy. But not where you need to cough. It happens the more you inhale. • My eyes feel super stoned & ears. • Its working as a stevia for me first. I have ADHD and it really helps me focus high. • I been in a super depressed mood since last night which being sick doesnt help with covid gives you a ton of negative thoughts. Smoked this and its trying to make me chatty and a happy mood. • No munchies. • Im slowly starting to get a headache at the top of my head idk of it was pre existing or not. With covid 2nd time around I never had headaches..2nd time around just lots of rebound headaches. Im not counting its from this strain till on the 3rd day of smoking this. • im excited to look at this weight watchers air fryer cookbook I just got in. • 20min into this high it makes me “want to get shit done.” Like aderrall xr 30mg I used to take. I got off it a yr ago because it stopped working for me and hated the way it made me feel. Thats why as well of other reasons why I switched to weed VS taking medications. Finally, a product that I notice instant results and better my life then being on medication for 20+ yrs as I felt like it never worked. • This strain an easy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ • a little over 30min slowly getting sober but not tired. • getting ready to finish that bowl off to continue the buzz so I can watch 90 day fiancé new episode! • coming down from it 80% sober im awake, calm, some anxiousness (didnt realized I peeled all my nails off and bit my bottom lip off) idk if its anxiety or soothing from adhd. I was diagnosed with severe day time and night time anxiety as well on top on adhd. • started smoking a new bowl. • Yo, I finally, put my finger on what it tastes like to me. Vicks. Where it comes at you strong the slowly fades away. A kick in the mouth. •Deff stopped my running nose and made it clear to breath for once. Stopped my nasty cough, congested feeling, sinus & head pressure. • Smells like shaving cream • 4th bowl between 5-6hr time frame. I Love the feeling of being on this. I dont want it to end. As its the positive/optimistic me where depression is gone & stress. • Hands down 5 out of 5! Deff will be buying this again!! • Switching out to indica so it can knock me out😴 didnt get tired once or munchies while smoking this