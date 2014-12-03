ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Confidential Cheese

Confidential Cheese by DNA Genetics is a crossbred hybrid of Cheese and LA Confidential. This indica-dominant strain has pale green crystal-covered buds with a sour cheese aroma inherited from its parent. Medical patients have used the potent and heavy effects of Confidential Cheese to treat severe pain, insomnia, and lost appetite. For growers, this strain finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks with moderate yields.

623 reported effects from 92 people
Happy 65%
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 32%

Avatar for anyankaemanuela
Member since 2014
The smell and taste of this strain was amazing. The effects seemed kind of subtle to me. I felt happy and relaxed but not so much that I was too couch locked. This made me super MUNCHY. So if you need an appetite stimulant this would be perfect. Had heightened arousal, not as much as some strains, b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for konan2113
Member since 2012
This is right now my top medicinal strain. The taste and smell of this stuff is off the charts kushy and cheesy! I use this medicine everyday for chronic pain, bipolar, and severe anxiety and it never has let me down. The high is first cerebral and then works its way into the body within 5-10 min. A...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for eespiajer
Member since 2014
It has a cheesy taste, not too strong but noticeable each time you vape it, even mixed you can taste it very strongly. Doesn't cause paranoia that often, you're not really focused on any task but you can do it exceptionally it will feel like second nature. You feel like you progress more. Everything...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bozo907
Member since 2015
My current favorite Indica. The effects are powerful, with a solid body high and a thoughtful mind. This strain left me laughing at some of the dumbest stuff, lifting my mood and bringing me to a perfect happy state. A great party Indica for those who want a solid body high and happy effect that bri...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for NorCalMaryJaneDoe
Member since 2014
Nice relaxing high. My nightly smoke when winding down. Good for relieving pain & spasms. Puts a big smile on your face.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Confidential Cheese
Strain child
Confidential Cookies
child

