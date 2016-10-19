ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Confidential Wreck, also known as Lohan, is the humorous, if not totally common sense cross of LA Confidential and Trainwreck. This plant grows to a medium height and produces dense, light green nuggets that smell of earth, pine, and citrus. Confidential Wreck’s effects are mentally racy from the start, but calm down into strong heady euphoria and warmth in the limbs. Enjoy this strain to combat headaches, stress, and minor pain.   

Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
🔆🔆🔆 Got my first batch of this tasty flower|cross between Trainwreck + LA Confidential -- (aka Lohan, which I find hilarious ;) I've never tried LA Confidential before, so I can't speak on its' flavor, profile, etc., but I DEF taste the DELISH top-shelf 'Wreck, which can only make ya happy! 👌�...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RedVans
Member since 2016
This strain goes straight to your head then into your limbs! Its super euphoric, the way it moves from head to body is amazing, super relaxing! No paranoia or anxious feelings! Great for watching tv and chilling out! It hits you behind the eyes really hard, dry eyes! It does however some what loc...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MisterBadu
Member since 2014
Grabbed 7 Gs of the oil (shatter if you were wondering) pack of this stuff, in small doses it did help with my headaches but only when my headache was mild not aching. It’s a tricky strain once you get over the racey affects, the euphoria and relaxation is worth the roller coaster. Lol almost like ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dead.ikon
Member since 2018
Great strain! Kicked my ass in the early stages but once I got passed the first wave it was a very enjoyable ride the rest of the night. Chill, relax, happy.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hillman687
Member since 2014
This wasn't the fanciest of strains but don't underestimate it. Almost has a skunk / diesel smell to it, but it tastes completely different than it smells! Rich snowy pungent nugs. To me it was more of a body high. Good stuff!
HungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

LA Confidential
Trainwreck
Confidential Wreck

