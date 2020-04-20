ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cookie Dawg
Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Cookie Dawg

With the same genetics as GMO Cookies, Cookie Dawg is a phenotype of the classic Chemdog and GSC strains. With a potent high, strong chemical terps, and a sweet nutty cookie influence, this strain will put you in a strong state of euphoria.

 

Reviews

4

highhfrogg420
Member since 2020
Very nice high, am able to chill out and just relax. Also helps a lot with pain such as cramps and migraines.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHungry
Rjsmokes
Member since 2020
Amazing strain, indica dominant good taste strong aroma, definitely taste the Chem dawg turps
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
