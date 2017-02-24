Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Dough.
Reviews
58
chillblondestoner420
Member since 2019
Wow, this strain is freakin insane! Literally, I cannot get over how GOOD it is. Let me start off by saying this strain is VERY potent and almost has some psychedelic side effects to it. Such as extreme euphoria, light headedness and a slight buzzing/tingling feeling within your head. Truly that is ...
man, this weed is strong as fuck lmao. it really hit me in a good way. it honestly feels like a wall of water that sweeps you up. it's very scary at first, but also once you let that current take you the overwhelming nature of it is magical.
Man oh man is this strain the shit it will have you high as hell for hours and comes on so stronger and when I say high I mean HIIIIIGH. My girlfriend and I smoked before work (bad idea) we both had people ask us if we were ok. Not only that it also taste and looks so good
form extract dabs--- this strain is a weird one for me. it kind of puts me in a strange place and i feel the high mostly in my head and chest. its definitely a cookie gene because all the cookies makes me feel it in my CHEST! it makes me forgetful of small things like where'd i put my remote. its ...
My first review, and boy does this strain deserve one. A phenotype of GSC, it has similar effects for me, but with a much more uplifting high. My girlfriend and I smoked this and spent over an hour just taking photos of the nature around us. Colors became super saturated, music became more meaningfu...