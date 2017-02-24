ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Dough
  4. Reviews

Cookie Dough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Dough.

Reviews

58

Avatar for chillblondestoner420
Member since 2019
Wow, this strain is freakin insane! Literally, I cannot get over how GOOD it is. Let me start off by saying this strain is VERY potent and almost has some psychedelic side effects to it. Such as extreme euphoria, light headedness and a slight buzzing/tingling feeling within your head. Truly that is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Supa21High
Member since 2015
Very good strain... Recommend highly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kamikazehendrix
Member since 2016
man, this weed is strong as fuck lmao. it really hit me in a good way. it honestly feels like a wall of water that sweeps you up. it's very scary at first, but also once you let that current take you the overwhelming nature of it is magical.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Ro-Lexx
Member since 2019
Do not buy this strain. Beezlebub is a con and a rip off artist. Terrible strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Cookie Dough
more
photos
Avatar for Kentokey
Member since 2018
Man oh man is this strain the shit it will have you high as hell for hours and comes on so stronger and when I say high I mean HIIIIIGH. My girlfriend and I smoked before work (bad idea) we both had people ask us if we were ok. Not only that it also taste and looks so good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for sweetleaf90
Member since 2019
This knocked me on my ass even as a veteran smoker. Great for both going out/doing shit and snuggling in bed listen to Portishead.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kai1smommy
Member since 2015
form extract dabs--- this strain is a weird one for me. it kind of puts me in a strange place and i feel the high mostly in my head and chest. its definitely a cookie gene because all the cookies makes me feel it in my CHEST! it makes me forgetful of small things like where'd i put my remote. its ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
Avatar for Bwoods94
Member since 2019
My first review, and boy does this strain deserve one. A phenotype of GSC, it has similar effects for me, but with a much more uplifting high. My girlfriend and I smoked this and spent over an hour just taking photos of the nature around us. Colors became super saturated, music became more meaningfu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused