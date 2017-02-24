ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cookie Dough is a wonderfully potent Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This particular version of the West Coast’s most popular strain exhibits an orange/yellowish sheen of trichomes and a pungent doughy aroma. Cookie Dough’s effects align closely with GSC’s, offering medical-grade sedation on the body and a well-lit mind that borders on speedy. Enjoy this strain as a means to stimulate appetite and dull physical pain while remaining mentally alert. Beginners beware, as this potent phenotype can be overwhelming. Negative effects such as mild dizziness and dry eyes have been noted by some consumers.  

Avatar for Beelzebub
Member since 2015
I don't usually rate my strains by their experience due to a bunch of reasons. Anyways this cookie dough is absolute fire. If you see it buy. Buy it in bulk please you will not regret your purchase. As somebody with a HUGE tolerance to most flowers I can say this will knock out even the most seasone...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHungry
Avatar for tarasutra13
Member since 2016
grabbed some cookie dough while a friend was in town and had a great time with it. the first bowl had me eating a pizza and a half. the second bowl had me on the couch watching Bill Nye, the Science Guy, marathon-style.
CreativeFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for HighSeasLoudWaters
Member since 2017
What can I say about Cookie Dough? Im high? No, it's needs more. It needs a proper introduction... It's like a fairy grew this strain with her own hands, FUCKING MAGIC! Within ten minutes you begin to fall on a bed of clouds, there is amazing trippy/acid feeling further into the decent from your wor...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHungry
Member since 2016
Such a Sensational High. Taste just like girl scout cookies but the high is phenomenal! 10/10 would smoke again
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for laurieb11
Member since 2013
If you like to sleep this one's for you
Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookie Dough

