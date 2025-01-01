Cookie F2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie and Cookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced cannabis experience. Cookie F2 typically contains around 20-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is celebrated for its ability to provide a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it suitable for various occasions. Leafly customers report that Cookie F2 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cookie F2 to help manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced properties make it a popular choice for those seeking relief from a variety of conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Cookie F2 features flavors that encompass sweet, earthy, and a hint of cherry notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its delightful aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of Cookie F2 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience Cookie F2, please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.