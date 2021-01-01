Loading…

Cookie Pie

Hybrid
Picture of Cookie Pie
stock photo similar to cookie pie
THC 20%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
no flavors reported yet
top effect
tingly
Cookie Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cookie Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Cookie Pie effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed

Cookie Pie reviews

write a review
Strain spotlight

