Cookie Punch effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Cookie Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and euphoric. Cookie Punch has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cookie Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cookie Punch strain effects
Cookie Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cookie Punch strain reviews(11)
Z........a
May 10, 2023
I ground a 50/50 blend with "Punch Cookies". packed a bowl knowing soon I'll need to take a tolerance break, I hoped I didn't mix for no reason. I started wobbling by the 2nd hit!
d........y
January 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
After smoking Sativa all day I put some Punch Cookies kief in a one hitter, hit it 2 or 3 times and I felt super baked into the recliner. Chilling at home listening to rain on my window and Pink Floyd. The smoke is sweet and smooth. I'm feeling happy, relaxed and a little hungry.
j........9
August 14, 2023
Just grabbed a qp of Cookie punch smokes great just as good as it looks and smells, very strong potent strain I have been smoking for years and it’s hard to find a strain that gets me a good high and cookie punch and some other exotic strains do it for me! 9/10 recommended