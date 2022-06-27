I like this strain anlot. Was a little skeptical because I am an old school smoker with a high tolerance and affinity for indicas. Punch cookies did not disappoint. It was on sale so I tried it. Expecting little to moderate excitement. I've tried lots of pot. I have left one review online in 20 plus years. This is a very good strain!!! I feel chill and relaxed and no anxiety at all. A little head buzz, and total body relaxation. Everything you want from good bud!