Cookie Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Punch.
Cookie Punch strain effects
Cookie Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cookie Punch reviews
s........a
June 27, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I like this strain anlot. Was a little skeptical because I am an old school smoker with a high tolerance and affinity for indicas. Punch cookies did not disappoint. It was on sale so I tried it. Expecting little to moderate excitement. I've tried lots of pot. I have left one review online in 20 plus years. This is a very good strain!!! I feel chill and relaxed and no anxiety at all. A little head buzz, and total body relaxation. Everything you want from good bud!
d........y
January 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
After smoking Sativa all day I put some Punch Cookies kief in a one hitter, hit it 2 or 3 times and I felt super baked into the recliner. Chilling at home listening to rain on my window and Pink Floyd. The smoke is sweet and smooth. I'm feeling happy, relaxed and a little hungry.
7........v
September 19, 2021
I think this strain is the perfect strain for someone who is starting to get there tolerance up such a relaxing body high so if you like relaxing and watching a good series on Netflix this is the strain for you
P........g
July 15, 2021
My customer review of Cookie Punch: damn son. Tastes super amazing and very nice balanced effect on the mind and body. Potent. A+. Absolutely my new fave strain.
j........9
August 14, 2023
Just grabbed a qp of Cookie punch smokes great just as good as it looks and smells, very strong potent strain I have been smoking for years and it’s hard to find a strain that gets me a good high and cookie punch and some other exotic strains do it for me! 9/10 recommended
Z........a
May 10, 2023
I ground a 50/50 blend with "Punch Cookies". packed a bowl knowing soon I'll need to take a tolerance break, I hoped I didn't mix for no reason. I started wobbling by the 2nd hit!