I picked up a Kurvana Cosmic Glue distillate cartridge. I wasn’t too impressed but I like it as an indica. I would like to try the flower. Smell: Grapes, Sweet (Vanillin), and a sour tinge. Look: It’s a cartridge, deep amber oil. High: Sedative but relaxing. Not over the top but did have me glued down. Overall, not too bad but would have preferred flower for better effects. Leafly, fix your app in iOS. Posting reviews and specifics is hard and frustrating.

