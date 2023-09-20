Cosmic Glue reviews
Cosmic Glue strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Cosmic Glue strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........5
September 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
I got a cart and it's not any flavor but says it has 9.3% Terp profile but doesn't name what profiles. 😆 😳 🤔 🧐 Honey Tree 🍯🌴 Brand. It's super stoney too. It gets the job done.
7........6
August 19, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It feels like a stronger gorilla glue and I feel very calm and relaxed. I have found this strain to be great for sleep and I don’t really get the munches.
m........1
July 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Had this strain several times...always a chill, unfocused, semi-spacey, and relaxed high. Good amount of cerebral euphoria, definitely eases aches and pains. It's a great evening smoke if you have nothing planned, as it will leave you in a lull, ultimately... sleep.
m........o
July 5, 2021
I picked up a Kurvana Cosmic Glue distillate cartridge. I wasn’t too impressed but I like it as an indica. I would like to try the flower. Smell: Grapes, Sweet (Vanillin), and a sour tinge. Look: It’s a cartridge, deep amber oil. High: Sedative but relaxing. Not over the top but did have me glued down. Overall, not too bad but would have preferred flower for better effects. Leafly, fix your app in iOS. Posting reviews and specifics is hard and frustrating.
a........5
September 9, 2022
An indica-leaning version of Supreme Blue Dream with its own unique flavor.