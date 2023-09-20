Cosmic Glue
Cosmic Glue effects are mostly calming.
Cosmic Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Cosmic Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Space Queen with Original Glue #4 (aka Gorilla Glue). The effects of Cosmic Glue are more calming than energizing. Consumers who smoke Cosmic Glue say it provides a stoney and cerebral high. The effects of this strain come on quickly and have been described as “mind melting.” In large doses, Cosmic Glue may leave you glued to the sofa. The dominant terpene in Cosmic Glue is unknown. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, fruity, and sour. The aroma may remind you of grapes and vanilla. According to growers, Cosmic Glue has a flowering time of 8 weeks and offers a large yield. This strain was originally bred by SubCool.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cosmic GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cosmic Glue strain effects
Cosmic Glue strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cosmic Glue products near you
Similar to Cosmic Glue near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—