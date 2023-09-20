Cosmic Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Space Queen with Original Glue #4 (aka Gorilla Glue). The effects of Cosmic Glue are more calming than energizing. Consumers who smoke Cosmic Glue say it provides a stoney and cerebral high. The effects of this strain come on quickly and have been described as “mind melting.” In large doses, Cosmic Glue may leave you glued to the sofa. The dominant terpene in Cosmic Glue is unknown. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, fruity, and sour. The aroma may remind you of grapes and vanilla. According to growers, Cosmic Glue has a flowering time of 8 weeks and offers a large yield. This strain was originally bred by SubCool.